SOCAR to supply gas to 80 villages in 51 regions

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) will spend 130 million manats ($76.4 million) from the state budget for 2020 for the gasification of over 80 villages and 40 residential areas in 51 regions that have not previously received gas, Azerigas Production Union said in a message.

Azerigas informed that this year’s program will also include gasification of the township for 101 IDP families located in the Saatli region. Thus, the gasification process of these townships will be fully completed.

Azerigas also plans to bring the gasification level of new housing estates in Baku to 100 percent in 2020. The first stage of these works, including creation of 22 new arrays, began in 2019 and is currently continuing. It is planned to gasify 34 new housing estates in the capital's suburbs. As many as 16 residential areas will be gasified during the first stage.

Note that by the end of 2019, the level of gasification in Azerbaijan reached 96 percent and 92 settlements were gasified.