Silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold prices increased, while silver and platinum prices fell in Azerbaijan on Jan. 28, compared to the prices on Jan. 27, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 0.612 manat and amounted to 2,685 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2249 manat and amounted to 30.6978 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 8.2 manat and amounted to 1,683 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 133.8 manat and amounted to 3,915 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 28, 2020 Jan. 27, 2020 Gold XAU 2,685.2605 2,684.6485 Silver XAG 30.6978 30.9227 Platinum XPT 1,683.2040 1,691.4745 Palladium XPD 3,915.7545 4,049.6125