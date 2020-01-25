Azerbaijan’s State Committee approves master plans for several cities

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture continues to work on master plans and detailed planning projects for country’s cities and towns, Chairman of the state committee Anar Guliyev said at the committee meeting on the results of 2019, Trend reports on Jan. 24.

Guliyev said Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers approved master plans for the Shamkir, Goygol, Khachmaz, Salyan, Masalli, Tovuz, Guba and Bilasuvar cities in 2019.

“Along with the plan of Baku, commissioned by the state committee, work continues on various stages to develop master plans of the following 10 cities: Dashkesan, Shabran, Terter, Saatli, Sabirabad, Kurdamir, Goranboy, Gadabay, Astara and Ganja,” Guliyev said.

During 2019, the committee analyzed detailed projects for the plans of the following 10 cities: Shaki, Gakh, Agsu, Yevlakh, Sumgayit, Agstafa, Khirdalan, Shamakhi, Mingachevir and Salyan.

Guliyev added that plans of these cities were prepared by order of local executive authorities.