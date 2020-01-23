New SMEs support center to open in Khachmaz

By Trend





A new SMEs center will open in Azerbaijan's Khachmaz district, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business (SMB) Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov said at a business forum on the current state and prospects of food security, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that it is planned to open a new SMEs support center in Khachmaz, which will facilitate the access of the participants to the trade market through the use of state mechanisms.

Baku hosts a business forum on the current state and prospects of food security on Jan. 23. The event is attended by representatives of Azerbaijan's SMB Development Agency, Food Safety Agency, Agriculture Ministry, Women Entrepreneurs Fund, National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations, as well as food industry entrepreneurs.