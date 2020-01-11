SOCAR to open gas station complexes in Ukraine

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will open new gas stations in Ukraine’s Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro cities in 2020.

Work has already begun on the construction of new gas stations in the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv. In late January, construction work will begin in Dnipro as well, SOCAR Energy Ukraine, which is a subsidiary of SOCAR in Ukraine, told local media.

In line with the SOCAR traditions, the building has been constructed by using the synthesis of concrete, glass and metal.

Currently, 60 gas stations operate in the SOCAR Energy Ukraine, 13 of which are located in the Kyiv region.

SOCAR has been carrying out its activities in Ukraine through SOCAR Energy Ukraine since 2009. SOCAR filling station network in the country includes 60 filling stations and two oil tankers located in 11 regions of Ukraine.

The main activity of SOCAR Energy Ukraine is to improve the network of petrol filling stations and organize wholesale of petrol and oil products in Ukraine.

Currently, 50 specialists are employed at the company. Nine petrol filling stations belonging to SOCAR Energy Ukraine are functioning in Odessa and Mykolaiv regions of Ukraine, and in capital Kyiv. A few more petrol filling stations are expected to be launched in the near future in various regions of the country.

In 2009, SOCAR purchased Naftonreyd oil base with area of 3.6 ha located 5 km off the city of Ukraine’s Odessa. With total capacity of 25,250 cubic meters and annual turnover of 200,000 cubic meters, this oil base has been designed to store oil products.

Since late 2016, the company has also been engaged in trade of natural gas in Ukraine.

Four oil bases belonging to SOCAR Energy Ukraine operate in Kyiv, Odessa, Lviv and Kharkiv cities. SOCAR Energy Ukraine’s subsidiaries Torgoviy Dom and SOCAR-AVIA organize the sale of light oil products and aviation fuel at Ukrainian airports.

Since its establishment, SOCAR Energy Ukraine has invested $286 million in the country, mainly spent on the creation of petrol stations, acquisition of oil bases and working capital.

Earlier, the company said that the expansion of the complex of services at gas filling stations and increasing the sales of related products, as well as opening up to eight new filling stations, and installing modules for the sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas at all existing filling stations remain the priorities for SOCAR in 2019.

SOCAR is the sole producer of petroleum products in Azerbaijan owning over 370 filling stations in Georgia, Ukraine, Romania and Switzerland.