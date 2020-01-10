Bank lending up in Azerbaijani economic regions

The bank lending slightly exceeded 14.7 billion manat ($8.6 billion) in Azerbaijan as of Dec. 1, 2019, which is 8 percent more compared to Dec. 1, 2018, Trend reports with reference to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The loans worth over 11.8 billion manat ($6.9 billion) were issued in Baku as of Dec. 1, which is almost four times more than in the Azerbaijani regions. In Baku, loans in national currency amounted to 6.7 billion manat ($3.9 billion) or 57.3 percent of the total lending.

The average annual interest rate on loans amounted to 11.3 percent in Azerbaijan and 9.5 percent in Baku as of Dec. 1.

Distribution of loans in the Azerbaijani economic regions as of Dec. 1, 2019: