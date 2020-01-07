Number of payment cards in Azerbaijan as of December 2019 disclosed

By Trend





The number of payment cards in Azerbaijan as of Dec. 1, 2019 amounted to 7.5 million units, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The number of ATMs reached 2,600 units (an increase of 2.2 percent), POS terminals – 65,200 units (an increase of 35 percent).

Some 18.1 percent accounted for contactless payment cards.

The volume of non-cash payments on all payment cards increased by 57 percent, including electronic trading operations - by 93 percent.

The specific share of non-cash payments on payment cards in Azerbaijan over the past five years has grown from 8 percent to 20 percent.