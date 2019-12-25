Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 25, compared to the prices on Dec. 24, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 17.7 manat and amounted to almost 2,549 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3692 manat and amounted to 30.2 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by over 16.3 manat and amounted to 1,604 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 24.9 manat and amounted to 3,206 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 25, 2019 Dec. 24, 2019 Gold XAU 2,548.9970 2,531.2660 Silver XAG 30.2031 29.8339 Platinum XPT 1,604.0435 1,587.7150 Palladium XPD 3,206.5995 3,181.6265