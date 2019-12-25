Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 25, compared to the prices on Dec. 24, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by over 17.7 manat and amounted to almost 2,549 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.3692 manat and amounted to 30.2 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by over 16.3 manat and amounted to 1,604 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 24.9 manat and amounted to 3,206 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Dec. 25, 2019
Dec. 24, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,548.9970
2,531.2660
Silver
XAG
30.2031
29.8339
Platinum
XPT
1,604.0435
1,587.7150
Palladium
XPD
3,206.5995
3,181.6265
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 25)