Round table on prospects for development of agro-ecotourism being held in Baku

18 December 2019 [15:41] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


A round table on the prospects for the development of agro-ecotourism in Azerbaijan is being held in Baku with the organizational support of Azerbaijan's Agricultural Procurement and Supply OJSC, Trend reports.

The event is aimed at creating alternative sales channels for agricultural products of small and medium-sized farms, increasing the social welfare of the population of regions and expanding the coverage of the "From City to Village" project in the country.

In this regard, the main issues discussed are the attraction of tourism companies to the "From City to Village" tours and the organization of agro-ecotours, conducting relevant training for farmers in order to develop rural tourism and its transformation into one of the important areas of the country's economy.

