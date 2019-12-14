TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

13 December 2019 [10:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold, and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 13, compared to the prices on Dec. 12, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 12.7 manat and amounted to 2,494 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0038 manat and amounted to over 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by almost 13.2 manat and amounted to 1,584 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by almost 73.8 manat and amounted to 3,336 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec. 13, 2019

Dec. 12, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,494.5375

2,507.2450

Silver

XAG

28.7262

28.7224

Platinum

XPT

1,584.2215

1,597.4135

Palladium

XPD

3,336.8875

3,263.0905

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 13)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/189149.html

Print version

Views: 219

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also