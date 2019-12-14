Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 13, compared to the prices on Dec. 12, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 12.7 manat and amounted to 2,494 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0038 manat and amounted to over 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by almost 13.2 manat and amounted to 1,584 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by almost 73.8 manat and amounted to 3,336 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 13, 2019 Dec. 12, 2019 Gold XAU 2,494.5375 2,507.2450 Silver XAG 28.7262 28.7224 Platinum XPT 1,584.2215 1,597.4135 Palladium XPD 3,336.8875 3,263.0905