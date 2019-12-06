Official: BTK crucial in expanding Azerbaijan-Bulgaria ties

By Trend





TRACECA is a corridor along which huge volumes of cargoes will be transported, Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Velik Zanchev said.

Zanchev made the remark at the event in Baku dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the signing the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for Development of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia Corridor and the 14th meeting of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission (IGC), Trend reports on Dec. 6.

The deputy minister stressed that BTK is of great importance in expanding ties among countries.

"We have seen the importance of the role of the TRACECA corridor for the development of transport communications and the revival of the Silk Road over 20 years since the signing of the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for Development of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia Corridor,” Zanchev said.

“Of course, the Silk Road is one of the oldest infrastructures connecting Europe with Asia, which has always had not only commercial, but also political significance,” the deputy minister said.

Zanchev also stressed that TRACECA has turned into an organization with 20 year-experience and opportunities to achieve its goals in the field of transport infrastructure development.

The international conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the Development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia Corridor and the 14th meeting of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission is being held in Baku on Dec. 6.

The official representatives of TRACECA member-states and observer countries, representatives of international organizations are participating in the event.

TRACECA is a program of international cooperation between the EU and the partner countries in the creation of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor. In organizational terms, TRACECA is an intergovernmental commission.

TRACECA program was established in 1993 on the basis of the Brussels Declaration with the participation of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Moldova, Mongolia and Ukraine joined the program later; Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria in 2000, Iran in 2009.