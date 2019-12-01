Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency continues measures to ensure food safety

By Trend





The Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AFSA) holds meetings with business entities operating at all stages of food production, said Deputy Chairman of the AFSA Balarahim Guliyev, Trend reports on November 29.

Guliyev made the remark at the meeting held with owners of catering facilities in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the subjects of entrepreneurship were given a number of recommendations in the direction of elimination of discrepancies found in public catering facilities during monitoring.

According to the current legislation, products produced in the country should be sold after receiving a document from the state register on the registration of the manufacturer, and imported products - after issuing a certificate on food safety products.

However, during the monitoring, AFSA found violations of these instructions, sanitary and hygienic norms, principles of commodity neighborhood, as well as requirements for marking products.

It was noted that owners of the food facilities should follow these instructions.

The entrepreneurs were instructed to take measures to eliminate cases of violation of consumer rights.















