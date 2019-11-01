State Road Transport Service launches joint project with Azerpost

By Trend





Azerbaijan's State Road Transport Service and Azerpost national post service have presented a joint project to ensure passenger comfort, Trend reports referring to the state service.

Now residents of Zagatala district can purchase tickets for intercity buses both at the central bus station and at the nearest post office.

Tickets can be purchased by providing an identity card.

Corresponding work on the implementation of the project has already begun in other cities and districts of the country. This will help accelerate the transition to the single ticket system.