Exports of local urea to Latin America launched

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of “Azerbaijan Railways“CJSC, has begun exporting the first cargo of urea produced at SOCAR’s Carbamide plant by railway.

The local urea is exported to Latin America, ADY Express said in its report published on October 25.

The total weight of carbamide amounted to 1984 tons. It was delivered from the carbamide plant to H.Z.Taghiyev station on trucks, where it was loaded on 40 semi-wagon of ADY Express and sent off. Together with a Georgian partner, GR Logistics and Terminals company, ADY Express transports the carbamide to the Port of Batumi, from where the cargo will be delivered to Latin America by sea.

SOCAR carbamide plant, built on the territory of the Sumgayit chemical industrial park, was commissioned on January 16.

The beginning of production at the SOCAR carbamide plant will eliminate the need for import of nitrogen fertilizers, thereby the country's foreign currency spending will decrease. By using 435 million cubic meters of natural gas as a raw material, the plant is capable of producing 650,000-660,000 tons of carbamide.

Moreover, 70 percent of the production is envisaged for export, which will enable the country to receive additional income worth up to $160 million annually. Carbamide fertilizers have the highest nitrogen content, therefore, they are considered the highest quality nitrogen fertilizer. The commissioning of this plant will play an important role in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan.

The demand for carbamide is connected with its low cost, economical transportation, convenient use, which contributes to high yields in agriculture. This product is also widely used in the production of other chemicals and pharmaceutics.

Presently, SOCAR carbamide plant is the biggest project in the country, implemented in the non-oil sector.

The South Korean company Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd., has provided engineering, procurement, construction and pre-commissioning services for the plant.

Opening up a very good prospect for Azerbaijan to increase the inflow of foreign currency into the country, commissioning of the SOCAR Carbamide Plant is an important step towards increasing Azerbaijan’s high-tech export.



