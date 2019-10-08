Senior Kyrgyz official says cooperation with Azerbaijan priority

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan is Kyrgyzstan’s important partner in the Caucasus. The development of mutually beneficial cooperation with fraternal Azerbaijan is “one of the priorities in the foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan”.

Kubatbek Boronov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, said this at a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan held in Bishkek on October 7.

Boronov hailed the political cooperation between the two countries, adding that the cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere has been growing in recent years.

“Today's meeting is taking place on the eve of the upcoming official visit of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to Azerbaijan and participation in the Summit of the Turkic Council in Baku. In this regard, today's meeting is of great importance,” he noted.

As for economic cooperation, Boronov stressed that unfortunately, the figures indicate that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan do not fully use the potential of trade and economic cooperation.

“The trade between the two countries is not too large - it amounted to about $5 million in 2018,” he said.

Following the results of the first half of 2019, the turnover growth amounted to 170 percent, Boronov added.

In his words, Kyrgyzstan is interested in exporting agricultural products to Azerbaijan - honey, potatoes, beans, meat products, while Azerbaijan has the potential to export oil, seeds, etc. to Kyrgyzstan.

Boronov also emphasized that for the development of trade and investment relations it is necessary to hold business forums and exhibitions in order to enhance cooperation and expand contacts.

“A joint business forum is planned for 2020,” he added.

Zhenishbek Nogoibaev, Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads said during the same meeting that the Ministry has asked to the Government of Azerbaijan to increase the quota for transit traffic.

“We were given 50 quotas; they are already fully involved. We contacted Azerbaijani government to add more quotas to us. In October, we expect a transport delegation from Azerbaijan,” Nogoibaev said.

“Upon the arrival of this delegation, we hope that the permission to receive additional quotas for transportation will be satisfied,” he added.