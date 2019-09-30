Azercosmos' income up by 83 percent

By Azernews





Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the Caucasus. Having launched Azerbaijan’s first-ever satellite Azerspace-1 in February, 2013, the company provides highly reliable satellite-based communication services to enterprise and government customers for DTH, voice, video, data and mobile applications.

Revenues of Azercosmos from the commercial operation of satellites amounted to $28 million in January-August 2019, which is 83 percent more than that of the same period in 2018, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication said.

“Azercosmos services were exported to 23 countries in January-August 2019. At the same time, the bulk of the company's services in the reporting period fell on the United States ($9 million), France ($6.9 million), the United Kingdom ($4.9 million), Malaysia ($4.2 million), and the United Arab Emirates ($943,000), ” the Center reported.

According to the Center, in the reporting period, revenues from the export of services amounted to 89% of the total revenues of Azercosmos.

The revenues of Azercosmos OJSC from the commercial operation of satellites amounted to $25.6 million in 2018.

The Azerspace-1 satellite was launched in February, 2013 from the Kourou Cosmodrome (northeast of South America, French Guiana).

Azercosmos and the French Airbus Defense and Space company signed an agreement to transfer the Azersky satellite to the ownership of Azercosmos in December 2014. The satellite was launched into orbit in June 2014, and will stay in orbit for 12 years.

Azerbaijan launched the Azerspace-2 communications satellite from the Kourou Cosmodrome in September 2018.

Azercosmos Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) was established in order to ensure the development, launch, commissioning and maintenance of the telecommunications satellite by Presidential Decree No. 885 dated May 3, 2010.

The functions of the company include putting satellites into orbit, providing telecommunication services, selecting insurance companies to receive services, establishing cooperation with space (satellite) operators, and conducting various studies in this direction.

Having a highly qualified staff and technical capabilities, Azercosmos has become one of the leading ICT sectors in the country and throughout the region. The company's resources allow it to create new value-added technologies for use on the basis of modern infrastructure and the use of satellite-based services in areas not covered by surface communication networks.

"Azercosmos" OJSC has been awarded with the ISO 9001: 2008 Certificate of Compliance by Bureau Veritas in January 2013 and ISO 27001 - Information Security Standard Certificate in 2017.








