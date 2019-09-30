Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and silver prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 30 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 22.712 manats to 2,539.0945 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.732 manats to 29.6206 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 1.6405 manats to 1,583.2355 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 44.319 manats to 2,880.6840 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
Sept. 30, 2019
Sept. 27, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,539.0945
2,561.8065
Silver
XAG
29.6206
30.3526
Platinum
XPT
1,583.2355
1,584.8760
Palladium
XPD
2,880.6840
2,836.3650
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 30)