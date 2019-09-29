Agriculture ministry: Azerbaijan exporting honey to more countries

By Trend





Beekeeping development may increase employment in the Azerbaijani agricultural sector, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov said.

Talibov made the remarks in Baku at the opening ceremony of the 20th fair and exhibition of beekeeping products, Trend reports.

“Beekeeping is one of the spheres having ancient traditions in Azerbaijan,” he said. "Beekeeping holds the special place in the development of the agricultural sector. The significant innovations have been observed in this sphere for the past two years. The number of bee families has reached 503,000."

Talibov stressed that 5-6 tons of honey were exported in 2018.

“Presently, honey export has exceeded eight tons and honey is exported to more countries,” he said. “We can further increase the export volume.”

“At the end of the fair, low-quality honey will be returned to their owners,” Talibov said. “Presently, these types of honey are stored in quarantine warehouses.”

“More than 120 tons of honey have been put up for sale this year,” he said. “Up to 14 percent of low-quality honey was not put up for sale.”

The 20th fair and exhibition of beekeeping products opened in the territory of the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku. The fair will run until October 18.