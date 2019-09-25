Azerbaijan Tourism Forum introduces innovations

By Trend





The third Azerbaijan Tourism Forum, organized by Tourism Lab, was held in the Boulevard conference hall, with the support of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, sponsored by Absheron Hotel Group, the organizers told Trend.

The Tourism Lab team has been organizing various projects and forums in the field of tourism since 2016. All these events demonstrate the best examples of national tourism. Various approaches contribute to the development of tourism and the solution to emerging problems in this sector. The forum is the first platform created in this direction in Azerbaijan. This platform is open not only for professionals in the tourism industry but also for everyone who wants to build a new business in various industries and in the tourism industry. Building relationships is one of the key areas of the forum.

About 900 people attended the forum. Among the participants were mainly hotel and travel agency employees, tour operators from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, insurance companies, other companies interested in tourism, airlines, travel information centers, restaurants and other catering companies.

This year, Azerbaijan Tourism Forum was distinguished with innovations. The event consisted of three sessions. At the first session, prominent representatives of the tourism sector of Azerbaijan shared their views on the topic "Strategies in Tourism". Among the speakers are Director of the Group for Revenue and Business Development at Absheron Hotel Group Bahar Ganiyeva, Director General at Amadeus ACO Russia & CIS Leonid Marmer, Director General for Hotel Opening at Absheron Hotel Group Eldar Alimuradov, Guide Balash Maqsudbayli, representative of the Azerbaijani Bureau Tourism Sakina Asgarova, Director of Baku Tourist Information Center Rufat Bagirov.

The second session was called “Innovation in Tourism”. Well-known experts in this field Head of the Tariff Policy Department of AZAL Sardar Aliyev, Regional Manager of PPA Architects company Narmin Rzayeva, Distribution and Systems Specialist Tamilla Nagiyeva shared experience with the forum participants.

The third session was remembered for the interactive presentations of tourism bloggers on the topic “The effect of blogs and influence on tourism”. Sara Rajabli is an entrepreneur in the field of tourism, Zhalya Alakbarova, Eva Safarova, Farid Novruzi shared experience with the forum participants. The forum was remembered for interesting discussions.

