Russian airline receives admission to flights from Rostov-on-Don to Baku

By Trend





The Russian airline Azimut has received permission from Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) to fly from Russia’s Rostov-on-Don to Baku, Trend reports referring to Russian media.

The Rostov-Baku flight is scheduled to be served twice a week (Mondays and Thursdays), starting from December 2, 2019.

According to the preliminary schedule, flights will depart from Rostov-on-Don at 17:10 (GMT+3) and arrive in Baku at 20:10 (GMT+4). Return departure will take place at 21:20 (GMT+4), and flights will arrive in Rostov-on-Don at 22:20 (GMT+3).

Azimut Airlines is a new carrier in southern Russia, based at the new Platov Airport. As of today, the company has a fleet of aircraft, consisting of modern SSJ-100 models.

Flights in the Rostov-on-Don - Baku direction were previously operated by Russia’s Pobeda airline.