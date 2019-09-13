Revenues to Azerbaijan’s state budget via Customs Committee may exceed 4.2B manats

By Trend





The value of revenues to Azerbaijan’s state budget in 2019 through the State Customs Committee may exceed 4.2 billion manats, Head of the Committee Safar Mehdiyev said.

He made the remarks in Baku at the conference entitled "Fighting the shadow economy as an important factor in the development of the economy", Trend reports.

He said that the committee plans to exceed the forecast for customs deductions to the state budget of the country by 500 million manats in 2019.

“The forecast for customs deductions to the state budget for this year is 3.702 billion manats,” he noted. “This is by 1.3 billion manats more than in 2018. We plan to increase the volume of customs deductions to the state budget by 500 million manats.”

He noted that the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan had a positive impact on the customs sphere as well.

($1= 1.7 manats on September 13)