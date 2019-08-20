Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues to hold another auction

By Trend

The Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues continues to hold auctions by using innovative methods, Trend reports on Aug. 19 referring to the committee.

Citizens can attend and participate online in the auctions on state property privatization.

A total of 57 state properties, including 42 small state institutions and non-residential premises, and 15 joint-stock companies, will be put up for auction at the next auction, scheduled for September 17.

Among the joint-stock companies there are enterprises operating in such sectors as transport, construction, repair, production, services and others, including Kurdamir Agrotehservice, Khazar Auto Transport and Zagatala Hazelnut. The packages of shares reach 30-45 percent.







