Finnish Wärtsilä looking for new ways to support Azerbaijan in stabilizing grid

By Trend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, Finnish corporation which manufactures and services power sources and other equipment in the marine and energy markets, is looking for new ways to support Azerbaijan in stabilizing the grid, the company told Trend.

"Together with the local utility company, Wärtsilä is constantly looking for new ways to support the country by providing flexible capacity to stabilize the grid and provide back-up power when needed, be it flexible and fast starting engine power plants or energy storage solutions," said the company.

As in Azerbaijan, Wärtsilä said it is also helping other countries, cities and companies around the world to choose their path towards modern, sustainable and affordable energy systems and how to best optimize the use of cheap renewable energy yet ensuring the energy security and constant energy availability that make economic sense today and in the future.

"Wärtsilä started its operations in Azerbaijan in 1995. Wärtsilä in Azerbaijan is part of Wärtsilä’s extensive global network that provides support to marine and energy customers throughout the lifecycle of their installations by maintaining and optimizing the equipment, its efficiency and its performance in the most environmentally effective way. Since 2005 Wärtsilä has delivered seven power plants to Azerbaijan, with a total output of 860 MW. All power plants are operated by a state-owned utility company. Today, there is an even greater prospect of development in the country regarding both energy and marine sectors," the company said.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasizing sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximizes the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2018, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled 5.2 billion euros with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.