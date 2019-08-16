List of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens updated

|
By Trend
Presently, Azerbaijani citizens may visit 66 countries without a visa, Trend reports on Aug. 16 referring to the Henley and Partners updated passport index.
According to the updated passport index, Azerbaijan ranks 78th in the list. Japan and Singapore rank 1st. People with Japanese and Singapore passports are allowed to visit 189 countries without a visa.
Among the Asian countries, Azerbaijani citizens may visit Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives; among European countries - Albania, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Serbia; among African countries - Madagascar, Namibia, Rwanda; among the countries in America - Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Nicaragua. They can also visit all CIS countries, except Turkmenistan, without a visa.
List of countries that Azerbaijani citizens may visit without a visa:
Countries
1.
Albania
2.
Antigua and Barbuda
3.
Bahamas
4.
Bangladesh
5.
Barbados
6.
Belarus
7.
Bolivia
8.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
9.
Vanuatu
10.
Haiti
11.
Guinea-Bissau
12.
Georgia
13.
Dominica
14.
Zimbabwe
15.
Indonesia
16.
Jordan
17.
Iran
18.
Cape Verde
19.
Kazakhstan
20.
Cambodia
21.
Qatar
22.
Columbia
23.
Comoros
24.
Kyrgyzstan
25.
Laos
26.
Lebanon
27.
Mauritius
28.
Mauritania
29
Madagascar
30.
Macao
31.
Malawi
32.
Malaysia
33.
Maldive Islands
34.
Marshall Islands
35.
Micronesia
36.
Mozambique
37.
Moldova
38.
Namibia
39.
Nepal
40.
Nicaragua
41.
Niue
42.
Cook Islands
43.
Pakistan
44.
Palau
45.
Russia
46.
Ruanda
47.
Samoa Islands
48.
Northern Macedonia
49.
Seychelles
50.
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
51.
Serbia
52.
Syria
53.
Somalia
54.
Tajikistan
55.
Timor-Leste
56.
Togo
57.
Tuvalu
58.
Turkey
59.
Uganda
60.
Uzbekistan
61.
Ukraine
62.
Montenegro
63.
Sri Lanka
64.
Ecuador
65.
Jamaica
The 66th country that Azerbaijani citizens may visit without a visa is Armenia.
While commenting on this issue, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend that there are no diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia due to the occupation of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia. Apparently, this fact was not taken into account when compiling the list.