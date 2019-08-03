Azerbaijani State Grain Fund to cooperate with Japanese companies

By Trend

Azerbaijan is taking important steps in the field of grain growing, Tomoaki Sakamoto, director of the international relations department at the Japanese company Kaneko Seeds said, Trend reports.

Sakamoto made the remarks at the meeting at the Azerbaijani State Grain Fund. As a result, a great weight of the agrarian sector in the general indicators of the country's economic growth is observed, he added.

The Japanese delegation, consisting of the representatives of a big investment company Dentsu Group and Kaneko Seeds, engaged in the production of agricultural products, as well as equipment for the agricultural sector, met with head of the State Grain Fund Emin Guliyev.

The development and growth of agriculture means the provision of the population with high-quality and environmentally friendly products, while the processing industry - with raw materials, the members of the Japanese delegation said.

It was noted that the cooperation of Japanese companies with long-term experience in grain production with Azerbaijani farmers can open up new prospects for the development of this sector of the national economy.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to prepare and sign a protocol of intent between the State Grain Fund and Dentsu Group on cooperation in the field of grain production, exchange of experience and market research.