Startups to improve mining industry

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Startups will provide innovative solutions for the mining industry in Azerbaijan.

AzerGold CJSC, which is engaged in the extraction of precious metals in Azerbaijan, and INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN), have signed an agreement to launch the acceleration program.

The main goal of the collaboration is to bring together revolutionary industrial startups to stimulate inter-industry innovation, encourage industry-related innovations and optimize processes.

Azergold expects proposals from startups to optimize processes in the mining industry and develop the existing potential, as well as to improve human resource management and increase professional knowledge.

Once the gold mining company finds these solutions useful, startups will have the opportunity to implement their ideas in production.

In addition to providing innovative solutions for the mining industry, startups will offer solutions for organizational needs of Azergold, including geology, human resources management, digitalization, law, finance and other areas.

AzerGold, established in 2015, uses new technologies in exploration, development and management of non-ferrous metal deposits, modernization of the material and technical sources and their effective use, as well as other work for developing this sphere.

The company is engaged in the study, research, exploration, development and management of the gold-bearing and iron-ore areas of Garadagh, Chovdar, Goydag, Daghkesaman, Kohnamadan sites and the Kurekchay field.

Last year, AzerGold established a centralized electronic system of finance, supply, staff management and warehousing and introduced an electronic document management system. This will also contribute to the transparency of the document flow, as well as accelerate the distribution of documents in electronic form.

As a company based on modern standards, AzerGold attaches great importance to creating a safe working conditions and protection of the environment.

Recently established INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center aims at creation of innovative environment in the country, development of startup and innovative entrepreneurship, organization of widespread introduction of new technologies.

The main objective of the INNOLAND center is to support startups in all processes, to coordinate them with local and foreign investors, and to help create competitive innovation products or services.