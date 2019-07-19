Azerbaijani farmers to receive subsidies through Electronic Agricultural System

By Trend





As part of the information tour organized by the State Agrarian Trade Company under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture in Sheki city, a group of journalists visited the Sheki State Center for Agrarian Development, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Sheki State Center for Agrarian Development Mehman Yusifov said that more than 10,000 farmers were registered in the Electronic Agricultural Information System.

“A separate electronic cabinet has been opened for each farmer,” he said. “At the same time, trainings are held every month to raise awareness of farmers in the fields of plant growing, livestock breeding and other areas.”

Starting from next year subsidies will be issued on the Electronic Agricultural Information System.

Information on land plots of farmers registered in the system and other information will be reflected in the electronic cabinet.