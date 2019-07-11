Country talks on final assessment of UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan has been cooperating effectively with the UN. The country has joined many UN initiatives and programs, and important documents have been signed.

The UN contribution to the development of Azerbaijan covers the areas of economic growth and decent labor, institutional capacity, public and social services, as well as environmental protection and natural disaster risk reduction.

Christian Privat, International Consultant, and Matin Karimli, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, have discussed the final assessment of the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework (UNAPF) for 2016-2020.

Karimli said that the priority of the Partnership Framework document is the promotion of sustainable and inclusive economic growth that includes the principle of increasing diversification and decent employment, as well as institutional capacity building and organization of efficient public service.

He particularly highlighted the reforms carried out in these areas in Azerbaijan. Karimli stressed that innovations have been achieved in state social services in the country on the basis of the DOST project. He briefed on the activity of the DOST Agency, the first DOST Center, and also highlighted the work done to increase the access of vulnerable groups to the labor market.

Referring to the positive outcomes of the joint projects, he emphasized the importance of the project Creating Inclusive and Decent Jobs for Socially Vulnerable Groups signed in December last year and implemented by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, State Employment Service of Azerbaijan and supported by the UNDP.

Privat, in turn, noted that the cooperation between the UN agencies and Azerbaijan successfully continues on the country's national development priorities. He also pointed to the importance of keeping this factor in mind in the assessment work.

Creating Inclusive and Decent Jobs for Socially Vulnerable Groups Project is a five-year project that aims to support the unemployed job seekers among the less fortunate segments of society and present them with a wide range of opportunities in the formal labor market.

It’s noteworthy that last year, $4,998,519 was spent on joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and the UN as part of one of strategic priority areas under the UNAPF for 2016-2020. A total of $71.9 million will be allocated within this framework document, which covers several strategic areas. To this day, $68.2 million have been spent that is 95 percent of the funds.