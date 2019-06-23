Azerbaijan to export textile to another European country

Azerbaijan plans to start exporting textile to Poland, Azerbaijan's trade representative in Poland Nemat Nagdaliyev told Trend.

He noted that the Polish and Azerbaijani sides are currently discussing the matter.

"There is a great demand for textile products on the Polish market. We studied this market, and now we consider exports from Azerbaijan to Poland economically viable and promising. To date, contacts have already been established between the Baku Textile Factory and Polish partners, and we plan to export Azerbaijani textiles to this European country in the medium term," Nagdaliyev said.

The Azerbaijani trade representative noted that negotiations are currently underway in this direction and details of the upcoming bilateral cooperation are being discussed.

"At the present stage, certain agreements have been reached between the Baku Textile Factory and Polish companies on several types of textile exports. In the future, we intend to organize the export of Azerbaijani textile products not only to Poland, but also to other countries of Central Europe," he added.

Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries, according to Polish data, amounted to 80 million euros, of which 68.3 million euros accounted for Polish exports to Azerbaijan.

Currently, the largest trade partners of Azerbaijan are Italy, Russia, Turkey, Israel, Germany and China. Poland is the seventh largest trade partner of Azerbaijan and the sixth largest market in the European Union with a fast-growing economy.