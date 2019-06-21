Azerbaijan's Deputy PM talks increase of salaries in country

By Trend





The salaries of people working in many spheres will increase by 40 percent according to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s orders, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Ali Ahmadov, said in the article entitled "Azerbaijani citizens will face greater well-being", Trend reports on June 19.

“The main thing is that the amount of the minimum salary is set at 250 manats, while the amount of the minimum pension is 200 manats,” he added. “The minimum salaries and pensions increased by about 40 percent a few months ago. As a result, the salaries of hundreds of thousands of citizens will increase and reach 270- 350 manats.”

"According to President Aliyev’s orders, salaries and pensions have been increased several times from 2003 up till now,” he said. “But 2019 is characterized by more decisive and significant steps towards social protection of the population. By taking an improvement in the well-being of people as the basis of the policy, President Aliyev clearly realizes this goal. The people’s standard of living is indeed increasing every day. New opportunities are opening up to make people's dreams come true. Azerbaijan expects further prosperity and the Azerbaijani people - growing well-being. Our goal is to move confidently and decisively towards a happy future."

Ahmadov also touched upon those, who have been forced to resign from power and now slanders Azerbaijan.

“The country’s treasury was empty,” he said. “The country had no budget. The government of the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party-Musavat demonstrated a country deprived of a budget to the world. Their slander and ingratitude do not hamper us. Azerbaijan is confidently heading towards a brighter future. People’s well-being is growing and will continue to grow."