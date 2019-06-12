Change in prices for consumer goods in Azerbaijan for January-May

By Trend





In January-May 2019, prices for consumer goods increased by 2.4 percent compared to the same period last year, Trendreports referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

"Prices for consumer goods and services in May increased by 0.4 percent compared to April. Prices for food, beverages and tobacco products decreased by 1.1 percent, the cost of paid services to the population increased by 0.1 percent, while prices for non-food products remained unchanged," the report said.

During the month, prices for rice, buckwheat, lamb, beef and chicken, sausages, yogurt, butter, bananas, cherry plums, strawberries, nuts, cabbage, greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, onions, garlic, potatoes, tea and beer decreased.

At the same time, prices for semolina, pasta, milk, sour cream, cottage cheese, eggs, sunflower, corn and olive oil, lemons, apples, pears, chestnuts, beets, carrots, coffee and cocoa increased.

Prices for other goods did not change significantly.