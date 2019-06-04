TODAY.AZ / Business

Initial list of goods subject to labeling disclosed in Azerbaijan

04 June 2019 [16:39] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The list of products subject to labeling is planned to be approved in Azerbaijan by late 2019, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Taxes Sahib Alakbarov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on June 4.

“The list has already been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers,” he added. "The initial list includes excisable goods, namely alcoholic beverages, energy drinks, medicines. water and some others. This is a long and complicated process. Other products will be added to the list later."

Alakbarov stressed that the list is in the process of being finalized.

"The labeling will allow tracing the movement of goods imported through the customs services to Azerbaijan," he added.

