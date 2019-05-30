Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on May 30 compared to the prices of May 29, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.9925 manats to 2,172.5065 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0102 manats to 24.4624 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 11.458 manats to 1,347.505 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 13.1325 manats to 2,277.2605 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 30, 2019 May 29, 2019 Gold XAU 2,172.5065 2,178.4990 Silver XAG 24.4624 24.4726 Platinum XPT 1,347.5050 1,358.9630 Palladium XPD 2,277.2605 2,290.3930

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 30)