By Trend





Azerbaijan needs to strengthen protection against cyber threats, said Rasim Badalbayli, a cloud solutions specialist at the regional office of Microsoft in the Central and Eastern Europe region, Trend reports on May 17.

He made the remarks in Baku at the FINTEX (Finance and Technology) Summit held on the topic “A modern, safe workplace for bank employees and front office.”

The specialist noted the existence of problems in the field of security of the ICT sector in Azerbaijan, in particular, in the issue of protection against cyber threats. In his words, many companies use non-licensed software in their computers that doesn’t provide high security against cyber threats.

Badalbayli noted that with the development of information technologies, the threat of cyber attacks is increasing, so Microsoft pays great attention to cyber security issues.

The expert said that ensuring cyber security stand at the centre of all activities of Microsoft, the capitalization of which exceeded $1 trillion .

In this regard, Badalbayli urged companies to pay more attention and allocate resources to information technologies and to strengthen the protection against cyber threats.