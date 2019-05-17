Baku-Kazan flight to be operated daily

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Travel lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy more frequent trips between Baku and Russia’s Kazan already this summer.

Flights to Baku from Kazan International Airport will be carried out daily from June 17, the airport press service said in a message.

The flights will be carried out on 106-seat Embraer E190 aircraft. The plane is manufactured by Embraer, the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world after Boeing and Airbus. Since the internal diameter is wide enough, the range between the seats, passageway width, height of ceiling and legroom are very comfortable for passengers.

Currently, two Azerbaijani airlines operate on this route: Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and low-cost airline Buta Airways. The airlines operate three flights a week between Kazan and Baku.

AZAL currently operates Boeing-787, Boeing-767, Boeing-757, as well as A340, A320, A319 and Embraer E190 aircraft. It is a major air carrier and one of the leaders of the aviation community of the CIS countries. The total route network of the airline is 40 destinations in 25 countries.

Aircrafts of the Azerbaijani civil aviation fully meet the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. AZAL is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which is the most prestigious civil aviation association.

Buta Airways is a structural division of Azerbaijan Airlines. It was founded in December 2016 and began operations in September 2017. Currently, the low-cost airline carries out flights to the near abroad with flights from the airports of Baku and Ganja to international destinations in Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Iran and Bulgaria.

Since the beginning of its operation, Buta Airways has been in high demand both among the citizens of Azerbaijan and in other countries. Loading of aircrafts on the majority of destinations is not less than 85 percent.

