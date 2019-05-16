Baku to host forum on management & innovations

By Trend





A forum on management and innovations will be held in Baku on May 21 under the slogan “Good governance, innovations and transparency”, Trend reports May 16.

The event will be organized by the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK) and the country’s leading companies.

As part of the forum, two panel meetings on management and innovation topics are planned to be held, which will be addressed by local and foreign experts.

Heads of organizations and enterprises, entrepreneurs, management consultants, persons preparing for leadership positions can participate in the forum.

Along with private companies, up to 200 delegates, including official representatives of the relevant government agencies, will attend the forum.

The forum aims to support the development of management in Azerbaijan, the introduction of innovations in the field of management, discussion of issues related to the management system.