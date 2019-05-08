Samsung mobile devices increase in popularity in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Smartphones and mobile phones manufactured by Samsung retained their top position in popularity in Azerbaijan as of April 2019, Trend reports referring to data provided by Global Stats.

In April, the company’s share in the Azerbaijani mobile device market made up 56.89 percent, which is 0.63 percent more than in March.

Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of mobile devices, ranked second with a market share of 12.94 percent (decreased by 0.88 percent compared to previous month).

In April 2019, the share of Apple, the third most popular smartphone brand in Azerbaijan, decreased by 0.23 percent and equaled to 12.52 percent. The devices of this brand entered the list of top three most popular mobile brands in Azerbaijan in April 2019.

Next on the list are mobile devices of Huawei at 3.18 percent, unknown manufacturers (mostly Chinese) at 2.27 percent, LG at 2.2 percent, Nokia at 1.69, Lenovo at 1.69 percent, HTC at 1.26 percent and Alcatel at 0.91 percent.