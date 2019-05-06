Period for completion of plant for production of light trucks in Azerbaijan revealed

By Trend





Construction of a plant for the production of light trucks and minibuses in the Hajibagul industrial district of Azerbaijan is expected to be completed by next summer, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Azermash OJSC Emin Akhundov told Trend.

"We believe that this facility will be fully completed and ready for operation in June 2020," said Akhundov.

He noted that the share of Azermash OJSC in the construction of a plant for the production of light trucks was 100 percent.

The official opening of the Azermash car plant took place March 29, 2018. The plant’s founders are Iran Khodro and Azerbaijan’s AzEuroCar.

The plant is located in the Neftchala industrial district in the south-east of Azerbaijan. All cars produced at the plant comply with Euro 5 standards.

In 2018, over 1,000 Khazar cars were produced at the Azermash plant, and 95 percent of them were sold. The cost of the Khazar LD car is 18,000 manats ($10,600), Khazar SD – 16,000 manats ($9,400).

The Azermash plant plans to produce 3,000 cars in 2019.