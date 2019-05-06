TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

06 May 2019 [10:46] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 6 compared to the prices of May 3, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 17.765 manats to 2,179.9610 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3893 manats to 25.2557 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 20.3405 manats to 1,466.4030 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 4.4115 manats to 2,308.3620 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

May 6, 2019

May 3, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,179.9610

2,162.1960

Silver

XAG

25.2557

24.8664

Platinum

XPT

1,466.4030

1,446.0625

Palladium

XPD

2,308.3620

2,303.9505

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 6, 2019)

