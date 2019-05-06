Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 6 compared to the prices of May 3, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 17.765 manats to 2,179.9610 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.3893 manats to 25.2557 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 20.3405 manats to 1,466.4030 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 4.4115 manats to 2,308.3620 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
May 6, 2019
May 3, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,179.9610
2,162.1960
Silver
XAG
25.2557
24.8664
Platinum
XPT
1,466.4030
1,446.0625
Palladium
XPD
2,308.3620
2,303.9505
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 6, 2019)