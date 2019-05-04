Head of ASK: fundamental reforms in Azerbaijan contribute to development of human resources

By Trend

The fundamental economic reforms that have been carried out in recent years in Azerbaijan have contributed to the training of professional personnel and the development of human resources, Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK), said during the annual "Business Cooperation in the Field of Human Resources" conference held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, efforts aimed at transforming “black gold” (i.e. crude oil) into human capital are already yielding positive results.

"Today, Azerbaijani citizens make up the majority in the management structure of transnational companies operating in Azerbaijan. In its turn, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan actively promotes the formation of professional personnel in the field of business management, and intends to continue this mission in the future," Musayev said.

The conference was attended by representatives of more than 200 companies involved in business.