By Trend





Prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on April 23 compared to the prices on April 22, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 8.228 manats to 2,166.82 manats per ounce .

The price of silver decreased by 0.0665 manats to 25.5284 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.4185 manats to 1,529.2605 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 50.439 manats to 2,366.434 manats per ounce.

Precious metals April 23, 2019 April 22, 2019 Gold XAU 2,166.8200 2,175.048 Silver XAG 25.5284 25.5949 Platinum XPT 1,529.2605 1,541.679 Palladium XPD 2,366.4340 2,416.873