By Trend
Prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on April 23 compared to the prices on April 22, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 8.228 manats to 2,166.82 manats per ounce .
The price of silver decreased by 0.0665 manats to 25.5284 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 12.4185 manats to 1,529.2605 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 50.439 manats to 2,366.434 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
April 23, 2019
April 22, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,166.8200
2,175.048
Silver
XAG
25.5284
25.5949
Platinum
XPT
1,529.2605
1,541.679
Palladium
XPD
2,366.4340
2,416.873
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 23, 2019)