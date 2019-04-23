TODAY.AZ / Business

Prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan

23 April 2019 [15:26] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on April 23 compared to the prices on April 22, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 8.228 manats to 2,166.82 manats per ounce .

The price of silver decreased by 0.0665 manats to 25.5284 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.4185 manats to 1,529.2605 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 50.439 manats to 2,366.434 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

April 23, 2019

April 22, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,166.8200

2,175.048

Silver

XAG

25.5284

25.5949

Platinum

XPT

1,529.2605

1,541.679

Palladium

XPD

2,366.4340

2,416.873

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 23, 2019)

