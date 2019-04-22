TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices increase in Azerbaijan

22 April 2019 [10:37] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 22 compared to the prices on April 19, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 5.9075 manats to 2,175.048 manats per ounce .

The price of silver increased by 0.0649 manats to 25.5949 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 6.511 manats to 1,541.679 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 5.882 manats to 2,416.873 manats.

Precious metals

April 22, 2019

April 19, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,175.048

2,169.1405

Silver

XAG

25.5949

25.53

Platinum

XPT

1,541.679

1,535.168

Palladium

XPD

2,416.873

2,422.755

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 22)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/181691.html

Print version

Views: 179

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also