Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.831 manats or 1.04 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,176.0646 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 8 2,203.88 April 15 2,191.9715 April 9 2,208.963 April 16 2,184.313 April 10 2,214.2415 April 17 2,172.0475 April 11 2,222.4185 April 18 2,162.8505 April 12 2,197.9555 April 19 2,169.1405 Average weekly 2,209.4917 Average weekly 2,176.0646

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0832 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.4735 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 8 25.741 April 15 25.4468 April 9 25.9451 April 16 25.4289 April 10 25.824 April 17 25.5532 April 11 25.8824 April 18 25.4085 April 12 25.4731 April 19 25.53 Average weekly 25.7731 Average weekly 25.4735

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 21.7685 manats or 1.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,511.0756 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 8 1,543.2175 April 15 1,513.3995 April 9 1,535.797 April 16 1,506.608 April 10 1,514.717 April 17 1,498.9155 April 11 1,540.574 April 18 1,501.287 April 12 1,519.97 April 19 1,535.168 Average weekly 1,530.8551 Average weekly 1,511.0756

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 92.769 manats or 3.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,350.3911 manats.