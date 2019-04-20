TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

20 April 2019 [16:05] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.831 manats or 1.04 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,176.0646 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 8

2,203.88

April 15

2,191.9715

April 9

2,208.963

April 16

2,184.313

April 10

2,214.2415

April 17

2,172.0475

April 11

2,222.4185

April 18

2,162.8505

April 12

2,197.9555

April 19

2,169.1405

Average weekly

2,209.4917

Average weekly

2,176.0646

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0832 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.4735 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 8

25.741

April 15

25.4468

April 9

25.9451

April 16

25.4289

April 10

25.824

April 17

25.5532

April 11

25.8824

April 18

25.4085

April 12

25.4731

April 19

25.53

Average weekly

25.7731

Average weekly

25.4735

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 21.7685 manats or 1.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,511.0756 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

April 8

1,543.2175

April 15

1,513.3995

April 9

1,535.797

April 16

1,506.608

April 10

1,514.717

April 17

1,498.9155

April 11

1,540.574

April 18

1,501.287

April 12

1,519.97

April 19

1,535.168

Average weekly

1,530.8551

Average weekly

1,511.0756

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 92.769 manats or 3.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,350.3911 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

April 8

2,347.105

April 15

2,329.986

April 9

2,345.269

April 16

2,324.4695

April 10

2,363.425

April 17

2,308.1495

April 11

2,362.796

April 18

2,366.5955

April 12

2,334.6015

April 19

2,422.755

Average weekly

2,350.6393

Average weekly

2,350.3911

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/181651.html

Print version

Views: 172

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also