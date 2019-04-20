Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.831 manats or 1.04 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,176.0646 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
April 8
2,203.88
April 15
2,191.9715
April 9
2,208.963
April 16
2,184.313
April 10
2,214.2415
April 17
2,172.0475
April 11
2,222.4185
April 18
2,162.8505
April 12
2,197.9555
April 19
2,169.1405
Average weekly
2,209.4917
Average weekly
2,176.0646
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0832 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.4735 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
April 8
25.741
April 15
25.4468
April 9
25.9451
April 16
25.4289
April 10
25.824
April 17
25.5532
April 11
25.8824
April 18
25.4085
April 12
25.4731
April 19
25.53
Average weekly
25.7731
Average weekly
25.4735
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 21.7685 manats or 1.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,511.0756 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
April 8
1,543.2175
April 15
1,513.3995
April 9
1,535.797
April 16
1,506.608
April 10
1,514.717
April 17
1,498.9155
April 11
1,540.574
April 18
1,501.287
April 12
1,519.97
April 19
1,535.168
Average weekly
1,530.8551
Average weekly
1,511.0756
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 92.769 manats or 3.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,350.3911 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
April 8
2,347.105
April 15
2,329.986
April 9
2,345.269
April 16
2,324.4695
April 10
2,363.425
April 17
2,308.1495
April 11
2,362.796
April 18
2,366.5955
April 12
2,334.6015
April 19
2,422.755
Average weekly
2,350.6393
Average weekly
2,350.3911