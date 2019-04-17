TANAP to be ready for test gas supplies in summer

By Trend





Azerbaijan expects to fully prepare the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in June 2019 for the start of test gas supplies to Europe, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

Filling the pipeline system with gas started April 15 as part of the second phase.

The final phase of the work as part of the TANAP project envisages construction of a pipeline from Seyitgazi district in Turkey’s Eskisehir province to Ipsala region in Edirne, up to the border of Turkey and Greece.

After TANAP is fully ready, the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is the last part of the Southern Gas Corridor, is expected.

The launch of “phase 0” of the TANAP project took place June 12, 2018 in of Eskisehir.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.