Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 5.9245 manats or 0.27 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,209.4917 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
April 1
2,197.981
April 8
2,203.88
April 2
2,186.234
April 9
2,208.963
April 3
2,198.2785
April 10
2,214.2415
April 4
2,197.607
April 11
2,222.4185
April 5
2,192.184
April 12
2,197.9555
Average weekly
2,194.4569
Average weekly
2,209.4917
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2679 manats or 1.04 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.7731 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
April 1
25.7632
April 8
25.741
April 2
25.5967
April 9
25.9451
April 3
25.813
April 10
25.824
April 4
25.7602
April 11
25.8824
April 5
25.7333
April 12
25.4731
Average weekly
25.7333
Average weekly
25.7731
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 23.2475 manats or 1.51 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,530.8551 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
April 1
1,449.59
April 8
1,543.2175
April 2
1,443.725
April 9
1,535.797
April 3
1,461.15
April 10
1,514.717
April 4
1,486.3355
April 11
1,540.574
April 5
1,513.663
April 12
1,519.97
Average weekly
1,470.8927
Average weekly
1,530.8551
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 12.5035 manats or 0.53 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,350.6393 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
April 1
2,353.463
April 8
2,347.105
April 2
2,409.58
April 9
2,345.269
April 3
2,444.3705
April 10
2,363.425
April 4
2,397.6715
April 11
2,362.796
April 5
2,335.528
April 12
2,334.6015
Average weekly
2,388.1226
Average weekly
2,350.6393