Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

13 April 2019 [13:36] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 8-12), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 1

-

April 8

1.7

April 2

-

April 9

1.7

April 3

1.7

April 10

1.7

April 4

1.7

April 11

1.7

April 5

1.7

April 12

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0103 manats or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9152 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 1

1.9098

April 8

1.9092

April 2

1.9043

April 9

1.9151

April 3

1.9078

April 10

1.9145

April 4

1.9109

April 11

1.9175

April 5

1.9086

April 12

1.9195

Average weekly

1.9083

Average weekly

1.9152


The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 1

0.026

April 8

0.026

April 2

0.026

April 9

0.0262

April 3

0.026

April 10

0.0262

April 4

0.0261

April 11

0.0264

April 5

0.026

April 12

0.0264

Average weekly

0.026

Average weekly

0.0262

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0055 manats or 0.83 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2988 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 1

0.3049

April 8

0.3013

April 2

0.3073

April 9

0.2991

April 3

0.3029

April 10

0.2985

April 4

0.3017

April 11

0.2992

April 5

0.3025

April 12

0.2958

Average weekly

0.3039

Average weekly

0.2988


