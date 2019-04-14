Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 8-12), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
April 1
-
April 8
1.7
April 2
-
April 9
1.7
April 3
1.7
April 10
1.7
April 4
1.7
April 11
1.7
April 5
1.7
April 12
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0103 manats or 0.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9152 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
April 1
1.9098
April 8
1.9092
April 2
1.9043
April 9
1.9151
April 3
1.9078
April 10
1.9145
April 4
1.9109
April 11
1.9175
April 5
1.9086
April 12
1.9195
Average weekly
1.9083
Average weekly
1.9152
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
April 1
0.026
April 8
0.026
April 2
0.026
April 9
0.0262
April 3
0.026
April 10
0.0262
April 4
0.0261
April 11
0.0264
April 5
0.026
April 12
0.0264
Average weekly
0.026
Average weekly
0.0262
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0055 manats or 0.83 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2988 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
April 1
0.3049
April 8
0.3013
April 2
0.3073
April 9
0.2991
April 3
0.3029
April 10
0.2985
April 4
0.3017
April 11
0.2992
April 5
0.3025
April 12
0.2958
Average weekly
0.3039
Average weekly
0.2988