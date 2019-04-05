Presentation of State-Business Dialogue Platform underway in Baku

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The profound reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years have contributed to a significant growth of the national economy and development of business, as well as the country's position in the rankings of leading international organizations.

The next step on a way to creation of favourable business environment has become presentation of the Portal of the Commission on the business environment and international ratings and the Platform for dialogue between the state and business held in Baku on April 5.

Chief Advisor to the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Economic Policy and Industrial Issues Vusal Shikhaliyev, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Valiyev, Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev and others attended the event.

Participants of the event discussed economic reforms in public procurement, reforms to increase the availability of courts, a new business registration system, an e-system of circulation for connecting to energy, a dialogue between the state and business, the Green Corridor system and other issues.

Vusal Shikhaliyev noted that by order of President Ilham Aliyev, in 2016, the Commission on the business environment and international ratings was established in Azerbaijan.

He also added that the purpose of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings is to improve the business environment and the position of Azerbaijan in international ratings.

Touching upon the portal, Shikhaliyev said that it consists of four main platforms - an information panel, a platform for dialogue between the state and business, a benchmarking system and management and coordination system.

The Chief Advisor also added that about 60 percent of the members of the working groups are from the private sector, which indicates that the reforms implemented in the country to support entrepreneurship are bearing fruit.

Further, within framework of the event, Executive Director of the Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli stated that Azerbaijan will enter the top ten reformers in the Doing Business rating 2019 as well as previous year.

Then, he said that the presentation of the Dialogue Platform will allow us to move to a new level of cooperation between the public and private sectors and transition to digital management is efficient from the point of view of attracting additional dividends to the public and private sectors.

“In parallel, this saves time in the process of studying and analysing the capabilities of the private sector. Thus, we will be able to pay even more attention to important issues in the field of business and management. At the same time, we are intended to make use of the experience of international structures in the matter of building a platform for dialogue between public and private business. Simultaneously, adoption of the experience of international organizations has a positive impact on the implementation of institutional reforms in business,” Gasimli said.

Improving Azerbaijan’s position in global rankings shows effectiveness of the steps taken in this direction, said Niyazi Safarov, Azerbaijan’s deputy economy minister said.

He stressed that the creation of the website and the platform speak of the support and attention shown by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to entrepreneurs.

“This also indicates that the measures being implemented in this area are bearing fruit,” he noted. “Every year, the work in this direction will expand and intensify.”

He added that ensuring sustainable development of the economy, a competitive economy, strengthening the export potential, providing employment, developing entrepreneurship are the basis of state policy.

Safarov further noted the importance of public procurement, adding that this affects the development of the country’s economic potential, social spheres and so on. He also reminded that a website on public procurement was created in March.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Taxes of Azerbaijan Ilkin Veliyev said that in 2018, e-registration made up 70 percent of the total number of registrations of legal entities in Azerbaijan.

He noted that the transition to the single window principle has greatly simplified the procedure for registering a business.

"The process aimed at simplifying procedures related to doing business in Azerbaijan continues successfully, and, starting from Jan. 1, 2019, business registration by legal entities is carried out through just one procedure," Veliyev said.

He noted that the registration of employment contracts was also simplified while amending the tax legislation.

"All information of interest to the entrepreneur will be provided online, and without any financial costs. The Ministry of Taxes formed an information base, which completely excluded direct contact with departmental bodies," he added.

Speaking at the presentation, President of the National Confederation of Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs Mammad Musayev said that simplification of the dialogue between the public and private sectors should be regarded as another step towards improving investment environment in Azerbaijan.

Musayev said that expectations from business development in Azerbaijan are justified by the support provided at the state level to entrepreneurship and the expansion of business opportunities in Azerbaijan.

“The reforms carried out in Azerbaijan are already yielding positive results in many areas of the economy, in increasing financial inclusiveness and transparency of business,” he noted. “One of the basic rules for doing business is transparency, so creating optimal conditions in this direction should be definitely hailed.”

