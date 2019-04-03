Seed processing plant to be launched in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Khachmaz seed processing plant will be put into operation for the harvest season this year, Chairman of the State Seed Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture Emin Aliyev told Report.

“In the near future, we plan to meet with farmers in the northern zone of Khachmaz, who will be informed about the capabilities of the plant. Farmers will be offered methods to produce better quality seeds,” Aliyev said.

He also added that, thanks to modern equipment, the cost of services offered would be lower than market prices, and the quality would be better.

At the same time, assembly work is currently underway at the Sheki seed processing plant.

Production capacity of each of the enterprises is 5 tons per hour, storage capacity - 3,000 tons. Azerbaijan’s annual demand for seeds is 120,000 tons. Enterprises will meet 5 percent of demand.

It is noteworthy that there is huge work is being done on a way to develop seed processing in Azerbaijan.

Seed Exchange project will help country's agriculture sphere to enter new development stage. Currently, preparations are underway in Azerbaijan to establish a seed exchange and, mainly the West European experience will be studied in the creation of the Seed Exchange.

Seed Exchange is an online project that will be a single tool and using this Internet application, farmers, producers and seed companies will be able to choose seeds, carry freight, insure, review resumes and select consultants for agrotechnical consulting, and later even apply for trade financing or lending. It will play the role of a single platform for producers and importers of seeds, individuals and legal entities engaged in seed production.

The State Seed Fund was established due to the country's increased need for new high-yielding and drought-resistant types of seeds, and in order to strengthen food security and state support for agricultural development of Azerbaijan in general.