TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

01 April 2019 [10:15] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week (March 25-29), Trendreports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 18

1.7

March 25

-

March 19

1.7

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

1.7

March 21

-

March 28

1.7

March 22

-

March 29

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0049 manats or 0.26 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.92795 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 18

1.9271

March 25

-

March 19

1.9288

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

1.9139

March 21

-

March 28

1.9133

March 22

-

March 29

1.909

Average weekly

1.92795

Average weekly

1.9121

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.75 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0263 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 18

0.0263

March 25

-

March 19

0.0264

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

0.0264

March 21

-

March 28

0.0263

March 22

-

March 29

0.0262

Average weekly

0.02635

Average weekly

0.0263

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0013 manats or 4.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3124 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 18

0.3119

March 25

-

March 19

0.3110

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

0.3179

March 21

-

March 28

0.3144

March 22

-

March 29

0.3049

Average weekly

0.31145

Average weekly

0.3124


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/180845.html

Print version

Views: 176

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also