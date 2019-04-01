Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week (March 25-29), Trendreports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
March 18
1.7
March 25
-
March 19
1.7
March 26
-
March 20
-
March 27
1.7
March 21
-
March 28
1.7
March 22
-
March 29
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0049 manats or 0.26 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.92795 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
March 18
1.9271
March 25
-
March 19
1.9288
March 26
-
March 20
-
March 27
1.9139
March 21
-
March 28
1.9133
March 22
-
March 29
1.909
Average weekly
1.92795
Average weekly
1.9121
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.75 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0263 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
March 18
0.0263
March 25
-
March 19
0.0264
March 26
-
March 20
-
March 27
0.0264
March 21
-
March 28
0.0263
March 22
-
March 29
0.0262
Average weekly
0.02635
Average weekly
0.0263
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0013 manats or 4.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3124 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
March 18
0.3119
March 25
-
March 19
0.3110
March 26
-
March 20
-
March 27
0.3179
March 21
-
March 28
0.3144
March 22
-
March 29
0.3049
Average weekly
0.31145
Average weekly
0.3124