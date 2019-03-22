Microsoft starts notifying Windows 7 users about end of support

By Trend

Microsoft has started rolling out an update to Windows 7 that will notify existing users about the end of the support. The software maker is stopping support of Windows 7 on January 14th, 2020, and it’s now starting to warn about this cutoff date. Microsoft is using a notification to warn Windows 7 users, similar to the prompts the company used to get people to upgrade to Windows 7, Trend reports citing The Verge.

Microsoft’s end of support date means that Windows 7 users will no longer receive security updates, and the company wants consumers to upgrade to Windows 10 PCs instead. While the notification doesn’t mention Windows 10, Microsoft links to a new Windows 7 site that encourages consumers to upgrade their PCs.

Microsoft revealed earlier this month that these notifications would arrive on Windows 7, but the company says it will only be displayed a “handful” of times during 2019. The notifications will stop once Windows 7 support ends in January, or if you select “do not remind again” on the notification. Microsoft’s previous Windows 10 upgrade notifications irritated a number of Windows users, and the company has clearly learned to respect that people want to hide them.